Rockets host Wheat Kings on Paint the Rink Night

Rockets look for their third straight win under new head coach Adam Foote after a week off.

The Rockets look to build momentum when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings during their Paint The Rink Night at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

The team has had the week off, they last played on Saturday, October 27 when they defeated the Prince George Cougars 4-3 in overtime. Head Coach Adam Foote says the break has benefited them.

RELATED: Rockets head coach gets first win

“We’re getting to know each other as a group, and we’re starting to get the hang of how we want to play. There’s a lot of different moving parts right now; we’ve been practising a lot of pace this past week.”

Saturday is the only meeting between the two clubs this season, and Brandon’s first visit to Kelowna since the 2016-2017 season. They played once last season in Brandon, where they defeated the Rockets 7-4. Foote says that only seeing a team one time a season isn’t an issue when it comes to energy.

“Our guys will be pumped up. We’ve watched a lot of their games; they’re a well-coached team and play as a unit, we’re going to have to respect that. We will have to play hard and play under control.”

The Rockets players skates and sticks will be laced and taped with pink, while they wear speciality jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. In addition, there will also be a special pink puck toss. All of the proceeds raised from the jersey auction and puck toss will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Want to 👀 a teaser of the Paint the Rink Pink jerseys? Say no more, here they are! You can bid on these one of a kind jerseys during Saturday nights game. All of the proceeds will go to @BreastCancerCCS. #WHLrockets #painttherinkpink pic.twitter.com/0JVXYZdO5b — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 30, 2018

Kelowna will enter the game with a 6-10-0-0 record placing them fourth in the B.C. Division with 12 points, just one point back of the Prince George Cougars and Kamloops Blazers who are tied for third. The Victoria Royals are in second with 18 points, while the Vancouver Giants lead the division with 24.

Brandon will play the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night before heading to Kelowna. Currently, they have a record of 7-3-3-2 which gives them 19. They sit third in the East Division, one point behind the Saskatoon Blades and 11 points behind the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders who have a 15-1-0-0 record.