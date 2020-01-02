Rockets’ Nolan Foote given game misconduct for illegal hit at world juniors

Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote was given a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head of Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik on Wednesday.
#WorldJuniors: Huge play to start as Nolan Foote (TB) gets 5 and a game for this borderline head shot on Kristian Kovacik. Canada's PK gets tested early. pic.twitter.com/UaOCTGyp1G
— Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) January 2, 2020
The hit occurred 53 seconds into the opening frame of the quarterfinal matchup after Foote attempted to make a hit on Kovacik in the offensive end. Foote was assessed a major penalty along with a game misconduct.
Dylan Cozens was moved up to take Foote’s spot on Canada’s top line with Barrett Hayton and Alexis Lafreniere.
Foote has had a strong tournament so far scoring three goals and one assist in five games for Canada at the world juniors. The 19-year-old was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
🇨🇦 Canada flashes their lethal power-play once again, Nolan Foote ROCKETS it into the Czech net! pic.twitter.com/4oQ9ygbWdj
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2019
