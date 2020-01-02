Nolan Foote wears number 29 for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic. (Contributed)

Rockets’ Nolan Foote given game misconduct for illegal hit at world juniors

Nolan received a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head on Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik

Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote was given a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head of Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik on Wednesday.

The hit occurred 53 seconds into the opening frame of the quarterfinal matchup after Foote attempted to make a hit on Kovacik in the offensive end. Foote was assessed a major penalty along with a game misconduct.

Dylan Cozens was moved up to take Foote’s spot on Canada’s top line with Barrett Hayton and Alexis Lafreniere.

Foote has had a strong tournament so far scoring three goals and one assist in five games for Canada at the world juniors. The 19-year-old was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

READ MORE: Team Canada powers way to 7-2 win over Czech Republic

READ MORE: Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Just Posted

Rockets’ Nolan Foote given game misconduct for illegal hit at world juniors

Nolan received a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head on Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik

Most expensive property in Kelowna valued at $10.3 million

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

Story of the year: Kelowna’s homeless crisis

From changes in policy to public reaction, the entire city felt the impact of homelessness in 2019.

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameen

BC Assessment values have been sent out to property owners

Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

Missing skier found safe after days caught in ‘horrific’ terrain

Successful end to three-day search for 34-year-old Mark Gayowski

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Most Read