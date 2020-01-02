Rockets’ Nolan Foote given game misconduct for illegal hit at world juniors

Nolan received a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head on Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik

Nolan Foote wears number 29 for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic. (Contributed)

Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote was given a game misconduct for an illegal hit to the head of Slovakia’s Kristian Kovacik on Wednesday.

#WorldJuniors: Huge play to start as Nolan Foote (TB) gets 5 and a game for this borderline head shot on Kristian Kovacik. Canada's PK gets tested early. pic.twitter.com/UaOCTGyp1G — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) January 2, 2020

The hit occurred 53 seconds into the opening frame of the quarterfinal matchup after Foote attempted to make a hit on Kovacik in the offensive end. Foote was assessed a major penalty along with a game misconduct.

Dylan Cozens was moved up to take Foote’s spot on Canada’s top line with Barrett Hayton and Alexis Lafreniere.

Foote has had a strong tournament so far scoring three goals and one assist in five games for Canada at the world juniors. The 19-year-old was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

🇨🇦 Canada flashes their lethal power-play once again, Nolan Foote ROCKETS it into the Czech net! pic.twitter.com/4oQ9ygbWdj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2019

