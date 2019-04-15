Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting

Five Rockets have made the final listings from Central Scouting.

Lassi Thomson is the top-ranked Rocket in 15th spot while Kaedan Korczak and Nolan Foote are ranked 32nd and 37th, respectively, among North American skaters. Rookie forward Alex Swetlikoff is listed 175th.

Goaltender Roman Basran is ranked 18th among North American netminders.

Finnish defender, Thomson had a breakout season as a rookie, his 41 points led WHL rookie d-men in all three categories. He was invited to Finland’s World Junior camp but was a late cut. Thomson then suited up at the Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects Game in Red Deer on Team Orr back in January.

Korczak took home the Rockets Top Defenceman award last month. He suited up in all 68 Rockets games this past season, setting career highs in assists and points; he had four goals and 29 assists, giving him 33 points. The assistant captain was counted on in all situations this season for the Rockets. He played alongside Thomson on Team Orr at the Sherwin-Williams Top Prospects Game.

Foote’s 36 goals this past season led the Rockets in goals scored, 17 of them came on the power play. The assistant captain was second in team scoring with 63 points, he lead the team in shots on goal this season with 236. He was named the Rockets Most Valuable Player last month.

Swetlikoff joined the Rockets following the Christmas break after the Rockets traded for his playing rights. Before joining the Rockets, he suited up for Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alberta where he helped the team take home bronze.

Basran battled back after a torn ACL in his knee derailed his rookie season last January, it required surgery and six months of rehab. This past season he took on a large majority of the workload in the Rockets net, he finished the regular season with a record of 20-19-3-1.

The rankings feature the top 217 skaters and 31 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 135 skaters and 12 goaltenders internationally.

The 2019 NHL Draft will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 21 and 22.

