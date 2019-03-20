Kelowna’s Schael Higson fends off a Blazers forechecker. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets season over after tiebreaker loss to Blazers

Kelowna collapses in the third period against Kamloops in a 5-1 loss

The Kelowna Rockets season came to an end Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss to the Kamloops Blazers.

In the tiebreaker game, the first in franchise history for the Rockets, only the game’s winner would advance to the WHL playoffs, and the Rockets’ stumbled in the third period to give the Blazers the win.

READ MORE: Rockets’ tiebreaker for playoff berth a franchise first

The Rockets came out with energy on their biggest rivals’ home ice Tuesday night. The Blazers won the season series against Kelowna and was awarded home ice advantage for the tiebreaker. The two teams were tied 1-1 at the beginning of the third period, but the perks of home ice gave the Blazers the push to secure the win.

Kelowna gave up two short-handed goals in the third period, and gave up any momentum they had.

Kamloops added two more unanswered goals in the game to secure a berth into the playoffs and win 5-1.

Rockets’ Mark Liwiski scored the lone Rockets goal.

After a shakey start to the season, head coach Adam Foote stepped in and turned the Rockets season around. The young Rockets roster fought through the season, but weren’t able to finish the season the way they needed to, netting only one win in their last five games, which allowed Kamloops to crawl back from being seven points behind the Rockets.

READ MORE: Okanagan Golf Club welcomes proposed additions to courses

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

The Rockets will lose three defenceman at the end of the season, as 20-year-olds Dalton Gally, Schael Higson, and Matt Barberis go past the WHL’s age limit.

With the season over, several Rockets players will look towards a potential draft in the 2019 NHL draft in Vancouver.

Rockets’ Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak, Lassi Thomson, and Kyle Topping are expected to be drafted in June.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Golf Club welcomes proposed additions to courses

Just Posted

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

Protected bike lane, multi-use bridge to improve Kelowna cycling network

Construction begins next week to improve the city’s cycling network.

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Bruce Johnson was a teacher, principal and long-serving school trustee in Penticton

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

Most Read