Jack Cowell #8 of the Kelowna Rockets checks Rhett Rhinehart #3 in front of the net of Taylor Gauthier #35 of the Prince George Cougars on March 14, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets prepare for three-game series against Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to Kyle Topping during the series

The Kelowna Rockets prepare to take on the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at Prospera Place for this season’s first Hat Trick Wednesday.

Rockets veteran and leading point scorer of the returning players Kyle Topping says the opening weekend was just the first steps into the league for some players, and comfort takes time.

“We just need to have a short memory. It’s a long season and we just have to learn from this past weekend and come into tomorrow working hard,” Topping said. “We need to play a full 60 minutes. For stretches in both games last weekend we were playing really well, but we had some mental mistakes so we just need to work on having a full sixty minute game. There are a lot of new faces here and a lot of new guys that don’t have many games under their belt yet. I remember being a young guy too, it takes time to become comfortable in this league, but it’ll come. Once that happens we’re going to be a good team.”

This is the first of nine total meetings between these two clubs this season. The Rockets and Cougars met eight times in the 2017/2018 regular season with Kelowna taking the season series with a record of 6-2-0-0.

Kelowna and Prince George play in Kelowna on Wednesday night before heading to Prince George for Friday and Saturday night meetings at the CN Centre to wrap up a three-game mini-series this week. The two clubs don’t meet again following this week until Saturday Oct. 27 at Prospera Place.

Puck drop tomorrow night is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

The Rockets and Cougars midweek meeting will be the first hat-trick Wednesday of the 2018/2019 WHL regular season.

