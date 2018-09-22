Braydyn Chizen #22 of the Kelowna Rockets stick checks and blocks the pass to Jermaine Loewen #32 of the Kamloops Blazers (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Rockets lost to their rivals in the regular season opener

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers in Kamloops on Friday night to open the 2018-2019 WHL regular season.

The Blazers scored three first period goals to jump out to a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. Goals came from Zane Franklin, Brodi Stuart, and Sean Strange.

The Rockets settled things down in the middle period and the score remained 3-0 Kamloops after two periods.

In the final frame Stuart notched his second of the night to extend the Blazers lead to four. Leif Mattson got the Rockets on the board midway through the stanza but that would be it as Kelowna fell 4-1 in Kamloops.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets look to leave Kamloops Blazers in the smoke

James Porter made 34 saves on 38 shots for Kelowna as the Blazers outshot the Rockets 38-26.

Kelowna’s record falls to 0-1-0-0.

The Rockets and Blazers are right back at it tomorrow night for Kelowna’s home opener at Prospera Place. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7:05pm. Fans will have the chance to see the Rockets raise their 7th B.C. Division title banner into the rafters prior to puck drop.

