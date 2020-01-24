The Kelowna Rockets will host the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season Friday night. (Capital News file photo)

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

Reinforcements and reinvigoration are coming to the Kelowna Rockets amid their current six-game losing streak.

After close to a week off, Kelowna’s roster is slowly getting back to 100 per cent as players are hopeful to return to the ice for the first of a three-game weekend set starting Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Forwards Kyle Topping, Mark Liwiski and Trevor Wong will be game-time decisions, as will defenceman Sean Comrie and goalie Roman Basran.

With the hopeful reinforcements closing in, Kelowna gets an additional boost in reinvigoration with the return of defenceman Kaedan Korczak, who returns after a three-game suspension, and forward Matthew Wedman’s first game against his former team.

“I’m excited,” said Wedman, who spent all four of his previous years in the WHL with the T-Birds.

“Get to play some former teammates, some former coaches so I think it will be a fun game.”

READ MORE: Kelowna wheelchair curling champion returns to skip at BC Championships

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs backup helping team remain atop the league

Kelowna has won each of the two games against the T-Birds this season when Wedman was still part of the Seattle team. The veteran forward was traded to Kelowna on Dec. 5 and has been a force for the Rockets with many of the team’s veterans, including Topping and captain Nolan Foote, being out with injuries.

Wedman has 14 points in 19 games with the Rockets so far this season.

Kelowna will continue the three-game weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Vancouver Giants who sit just three points back of the third-place Rockets in the B.C. divisional standings.

The Rockets host the T-Birds Friday night at 7 p.m. and host the rare Sunday night game against the Giants at 5 p.m.

