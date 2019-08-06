Kelowna Rockets’ Nolan Foote was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL Draft on June 21. Photo: Marissa Baecker

Rockets’ star impresses at World Junior showcase

Nolan Foote picked up 6 points at the World Junior Summer Showcase

The Kelowna Rockets’ pre-season starts in less than a month, and star Nolan Foote has been making the most of the off-season.

The reigning team MVP put on a show with Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase last week. Foote led all Canadian players with two goals and four assists in three games.

The showcase is a pre-World Juniors training camp that pits international teams together in a friendly tournament. Foote, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL draft in June, led Canada over Team U.S.A in the first game of the tournament with a goal and assist, then picked up an assist in game two against Team Sweden.

READ MORE: Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

READ MORE: 14-year-old Kelowna golfer making pro push

In the showcase finale on Aug. 3, Foote picked up another goal and assist but Canada ultimately fell to the U.S. 5-3.

With the WHL pre-season starting up for the Rockets on Aug. 30, Foote and the rest of Team Canada hopefuls will return to their clubs, and over the next four months will look to impress for their shot for an IIHF World Junior roster spot.

The 2020 Championships begin Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14-year-old Kelowna golfer making pro push

Just Posted

Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Juno-Award nominated bluegrass group to play Rotary Centre of the Arts

Rockets’ star impresses at World Junior showcase

Nolan Foote picked up 6 points at the World Junior Summer Showcase

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Kelowna LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Blacksmith competition draws crowds to Lake Country vineyard

Close to 1000 people checked in at the Sound of the Forge competition at Blind Tiger Vineyards

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Kootnekoff: Extraordinary damages in employment law

There can be legal ramifications to when and how an employee is dismissed

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Update: Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 280 hectares

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Most Read