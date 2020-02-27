Rockets stay hot with 5-4 win over Cougars

The Rockets collected seven of a possible eight points on their road trip

The Kelowna Rockets once again showed resiliency, coming from behind to defeat the Prince George Cougars 5-4 at the CN Centre in Prince George on Wednesday night.

The Rockets completed the two-game sweep against Prince George and have now won three of their last four, picking up seven of a possible eight points over the road trip.

Kelowna went into the third period down 3-1 but came out flying. Forward Matthew Wedman noticeably had a jump in his step, scoring his first of back to back goals with 5:23 left in the game to seal the deal for the Rockets.

Rockets defenseman Tyson Fesit opened the scoring on his second of the season, converting on a shot through traffic 2:22 into the game. Vladislav Mikhalchuk quickly responded for the Cougars.

Dillon Hamaliuk would then tap in the go-ahead goal, picking up his ninth point in his last five games. Cougars’ Connor Bowie would once again even the score with under a minute left in the first.

In the second, Cole Moberg gave Prince George their first lead of the game with a power-play marker midway through the period.

The Rockets came out with a purpose in the third as Kyle Topping would tie it up just over a minute in. Moberg would once again tie it up before Rockets’ offensive Juggernaut Matthew Wedman scored back-to-back goals 2:17 apart to win the game.

Rockets’ goaltender Cole Shwebius denied 24 of 28 shots to pick up his seventh win of the season. Kelowna outshot Prince George 39-28.

The Rockets went 0-for04 with the man advantage, while the Cougars went 1-for-2.

Nolan Foote (lower-body), Liam Kindree (upper-body), Steel Quiring, Michael Farren (upper-body), Jarod Newell and Sean Comrie (upper-body) were the Rockets scratches.

Wedman was named the first star of the game. His multipoint game was his 11th of the season.

Kelowna will now return home to host the Everett Silvertips on Friday night at Prospera Place. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

