Rockets storm back for comeback win in Seattle

Kelowna won 8-3 over the Thunderbirds, return to home ice Saturday for battle against Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets scored eight goals in the last two periods to storm back to an 8-3 comeback win Friday night.

At the two minute mark of the second period, Kelowna found themselves down 2-0 in Seattle against the Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds used the power-play early to strike twice.

But at the halfway mark of the period, the Rockets turned on the gas.

Nolan Foote scored twice within two minutes, Alex Swetlikoff scored the go ahead goal quickly after, then it was Pavel Novak, the import rookie, adding to his team-leading points with his fourth of the season just at the end of the period.

Kelowna entered the third period with a 4-2 lead.

READ MORE: Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

The T-Birds made a push in the first half of the final period. They eventually tied the game 4-4, but with the tying goal was waved off due to goaltender interference as Roman Basran was pushed while trying to make the save.

That was as close as Seattle would get as Kaedan Korczak, Dillon Hamaliuk, Mark Liwiski and Michael Farren all added goals for the Rockets in the third as they cruised to an 8-3 win.

Basran made 28 saves and the Rockets out-shot the T-Birds 39-31.

Kelowna returns to home ice Saturday to host the Kamloops Blazers for the first time of the season.

