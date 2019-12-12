Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman tries to get the puck past the Winnipeg Ice in Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss. (Photo: Winnipeg Ice)

Rockets’ winning streak goes cold with loss to Ice

Kelowna lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Ice Wednesday, conclude road-trip this weekend

The Kelowna Rockets’ hot streak went cold Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Ice.

It was game four of Kelowna’s six-game prairie road-trip and the Rockets’ four-game win streak with points in nine straight was finally snapped by the Ice.

Kelowna out-shot the Ice 33-27, but Winnipeg got off to a hot start with a 3-0 lead just halfway through the game.

The Rockets’ Jake Lee scored the lone goal as Kelowna’s power-play was ice cold in the loss, going 0-4.

Dillon Hamaliuk has been dealing with an illness and missed Wednesday night’s game and is out indefinitely for the Rockets.

“He’s under the care of team doctors, who have shut him down to give him time to recover,” said Kelowna’s general manager Bruce Hamilton.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

READ MORE: Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

It’s the final stretch for the Rockets’ prairie road-trip this weekend. Kelowna visits the Regina Pats on Friday then the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday.

Kelowna will return to home ice on Dec. 18.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

Just Posted

Rockets’ winning streak goes cold with loss to Ice

Kelowna lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Ice Wednesday, conclude road-trip this weekend

Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

The junior girls basketball team finished 1st place at the Victoria Christmas Tournament

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

Okanagan Water Board opens floodgates with call for grant applications

Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program open from Armstrong to Osoyoos

Boil water notice issued for west side area of Okanagan Lake

The notice impacts Westshore Estates water system users

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Vandalism closes public washrooms in Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park indefinitely

A post by the city’s Facebook said the damage is ‘quite extensive’

RCMP uncover meth in arrest of Sicamous woman linked to alleged pellet gun shooting

Police say methamphetamine and other drugs found in car driven by suspect

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

Pawsative Pups: Help your dog love their crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Spark Joy: The art of giving and receiving

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

Most Read