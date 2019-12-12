Rockets’ winning streak goes cold with loss to Ice

Kelowna lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Ice Wednesday, conclude road-trip this weekend

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman tries to get the puck past the Winnipeg Ice in Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss. (Photo: Winnipeg Ice)

The Kelowna Rockets’ hot streak went cold Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Ice.

It was game four of Kelowna’s six-game prairie road-trip and the Rockets’ four-game win streak with points in nine straight was finally snapped by the Ice.

Kelowna out-shot the Ice 33-27, but Winnipeg got off to a hot start with a 3-0 lead just halfway through the game.

The Rockets’ Jake Lee scored the lone goal as Kelowna’s power-play was ice cold in the loss, going 0-4.

Dillon Hamaliuk has been dealing with an illness and missed Wednesday night’s game and is out indefinitely for the Rockets.

“He’s under the care of team doctors, who have shut him down to give him time to recover,” said Kelowna’s general manager Bruce Hamilton.

It’s the final stretch for the Rockets’ prairie road-trip this weekend. Kelowna visits the Regina Pats on Friday then the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday.

Kelowna will return to home ice on Dec. 18.

