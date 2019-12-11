Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

Grab your teddys for Saturday’s game at Royal LePage Place

The West Kelowna Warriors 2019 Teddy Bear Toss has been set for this Saturday.

Fans are asked to bring their teddys and launch them onto the ice in donation for Kelowna’s Mamas for Mamas. The charity and festive fundraiser will also be accepting donations and non-perishable food items for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“This is a significant evening for us,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“It allows us to provide a platform for our community to give back to the less fortunate throughout the Central Okanagan, and have a ton of fun doing it.”

Special guest Santa Claus will make an appearance from the North Pole during a Warriors intermission as West Kelowna hosts the Wenatchee Wild.

The Warriors’ happy hour starts at 5 p.m. with the puck set to drop at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

