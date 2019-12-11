The West Kelowna Warriors Teddy Bear toss in Royal LePage Place in 2018. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

Grab your teddys for Saturday’s game at Royal LePage Place

The West Kelowna Warriors 2019 Teddy Bear Toss has been set for this Saturday.

Fans are asked to bring their teddys and launch them onto the ice in donation for Kelowna’s Mamas for Mamas. The charity and festive fundraiser will also be accepting donations and non-perishable food items for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“This is a significant evening for us,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“It allows us to provide a platform for our community to give back to the less fortunate throughout the Central Okanagan, and have a ton of fun doing it.”

READ MORE: Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

READ MORE: Warriors’ Head returns to West Kelowna

Special guest Santa Claus will make an appearance from the North Pole during a Warriors intermission as West Kelowna hosts the Wenatchee Wild.

The Warriors’ happy hour starts at 5 p.m. with the puck set to drop at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s budget includes adding eight-new positions next year

If approved, the city will have added approximately 28 new employees in the past two years

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

City councillors approve temporary permit for West Kelowna shelter

The temporary shelter will only allowed to operate until April 30 of next year

Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

Grab your teddys for Saturday’s game at Royal LePage Place

Missing Kelowna man has been located

Police are confirming William Bryon Williams is no longer missing

Scrooge Christmas Breakfast supports Kelowna teens

Sandalwood Retirement Resort hosted the event for the 14th year

Spark Joy: The art of giving and receiving

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

COLUMN: Considering Canada’s relationship with China

It is no secret that Canada’s relations with China have deteriorated considerably in recent years

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Most Read