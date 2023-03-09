Special teams a factor in Kelowna Rockets loss to Prince George

The Rockets are back in action on Frida, March 10 when they welcome Vancouver to town

The Kelowna Rockets didn’t get any closer to punching their ticket to the postseason on Wednesday night as they lost 6-2 to the Prince George Cougars.

With the loss, the Rockets have now lost three games in a row.

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen had to make 13 saves in a scoreless first period, in which the team got outshot 13-6.

The teams traded multiple goals in the second period, starting with Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc, who scored his 19th goal of the season, assisted by Caden Price in his first game back since injury.

The front door was open, Gabriel Szturc walked right on in. @GSzturc x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/L6EKBhRGzj — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 9, 2023

Just over four minutes later, Prince George’s Koehn Ziemmer scored on the powerplay, his 33rd of the season, to tie the game at one.

Kelowna’s hot hand, Carson Golder, regained the Rockets lead a few minutes later, making it 2-1. It was his 29th goal of the campaign, assisted by Andrew Cristall and Szturc.

Carson Golder was thinking shoot the entire way up the ice. pic.twitter.com/BqMtUnSNJG — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 9, 2023

Less than three minutes later, Zac Funk scored for Prince George to tie the game at two.

The third period was all Prince George as Kelowna got themselves in penalty trouble. The Cougars exploded for four goals, three of them with the man advantage, leading them to a 6-2 win.

Kelowna went 0-5 on the powerplay and only managed 18 shots on net throughout the game, while Prince George went 4-7 with the extra man and threw 47 shots at Kykkanen. He made 41 saves in the loss.

Szturc, Golder, Cristall, Price, and Jackson Desouza all finished with a +2 rating.

After falling on Wednesday night, the Rockets are 23-34-3-0 and remain eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are back in action on Friday night, March 10 when they welcome the Vancouver Giants to town. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

