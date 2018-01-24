Three for Steele as Warriors shutout Express

The Warriors celebrate one of Ryan Steele’s three goals in a 5-0 win Wednesday over Coquitlam. -Image: Tami Quan Photos

Newly-acquired Ryan Steele collected his first career BCHL hat trick and Nik Amundrud stopped 21 shots for his first BCHL shutout as the West Kelowna downed the Coquitlam Express 5-0 on Tuesday night at Royal LePage Place.

Chase Dubois also scored his 16th of the season and added three assists for West Kelowna, while Michael Lombardi added an empty net goal as the Warriors pushed their record to 23-21-1-1.

The Warriors continue their home stand Friday against the Vernon Vipers. Game time at LePage is 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.