The Warriors celebrate one of Ryan Steele’s three goals in a 5-0 win Wednesday over Coquitlam. -Image: Tami Quan Photos

Three for Steele as Warriors shutout Express

West Kelowna blanks Coquitlam Tuesday at Royal LePage Place

Newly-acquired Ryan Steele collected his first career BCHL hat trick and Nik Amundrud stopped 21 shots for his first BCHL shutout as the West Kelowna downed the Coquitlam Express 5-0 on Tuesday night at Royal LePage Place.

Chase Dubois also scored his 16th of the season and added three assists for West Kelowna, while Michael Lombardi added an empty net goal as the Warriors pushed their record to 23-21-1-1.

The Warriors continue their home stand Friday against the Vernon Vipers. Game time at LePage is 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National sailing award for Kelowna’s Rubadeau
Next story
BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Just Posted

Lake Country woman critical after Kelowna crash

A single vehicle accident in Kelowna has sent a Lake Country woman to KGH

Accidents increase in Central Okanagan

15 collisions were reported yesterday in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

Aqua development clears new hurdle

“I recognize the community is divided on this.”

Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Rocky Mountain Fitness donated $5,000 to the Gospel Mission

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Horne: Building resilience in the aging process

Kelowna senior’s columnist Marjorie Horne examin

Three for Steele as Warriors shutout Express

West Kelowna blanks Coquitlam Tuesday at Royal LePage Place

Of Prime: Plenty of choice to get the right mortgage

Kelowna mortgage experts weekly column

Kelowna’s community calendar

Some upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Most Read