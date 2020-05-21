Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

There are not many Kelowna Rockets to have donned the Ogopogo logo quite like Josh Gorges.

Taking a look back to the 2003-04 season, Gorges captained the Rockets to their first-ever Memorial Cup victory, winning three straight games in the round-robin by a combined 7-2 score before beating Gatineau 2-1 in the championship game.

Only two other teams had hosted and won the event in CHL history until the Rockets accomplished the feat on home ice at Prospera Place in 2004.

The Kelowna native was a fan favorite, playing all of his major junior for his hometown from 2000 through 2004. In 245 games with the Rockets Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

After going undrafted in 2002, he signed as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks and went on to play 783 NHL games with the Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

Here is a look back at a Memorial Cup feature on Gorges from 2004.

We're throwing it back to the '04 Memorial Cup feature on now Kelowna legend Josh Gorges. Check out part two in the tweet below. pic.twitter.com/ZxdzX8fO0n — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) May 21, 2020

