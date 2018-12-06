Emily Instant of Coquitlam will join Heat in 2019. Photo: UBCO website.

UBCO basketball brings in 6’3 Coquitlam player

Emily Instant will join UBCO in 2019

The Heat’s front court will get a little bit bigger next season with the addition of 6’3 center Emily Instant from Coquitlam, BC.

A dual-sport athlete at Heritage Woods Secondary School, Instant played both basketball and volleyball on the Kodiaks’ varsity teams. As one of the leaders of the Kodiaks’ senior basketball team, in Grade 11, Instant helped her team capture their district championship and participating in the school’s first-ever B.C. High School Provincial Championship.

“I am excited to be part of a growing basketball program and strongly believe I will be a good fit on the team. UBCO is a great fit for me academically,” Instant said as she looks forward to a path and school that will allow the chance to play U SPORTS basketball and enroll in the academic program that she desired.

In the classroom, Emily has been an honour roll student at Heritage Woods from 2015 onward and will pursue a degree in nursing when she arrives on campus.

Coach Bobby Mitchell, who has been coaching against Instant in the club circuit this summer, is pleased to bring in such a quality player and person.

“I saw first hand what Emily can do, with our club teams competing against each other a couple times this summer, and she fits the direction our women’s team is going,” said Mitchell. “Emily’s commitment to hard work will push everyone right away and we feel Emily can come in and have an impact from day one.”

“I chose to go to UBCO because they showed a great amount of support and confidence in me from the very start,” said Instant. “I am excited to play for the Heat because I know I will be able to expand my skills and be supported both on and off the court.”

The 6’3 post is the first official signing by coach Mitchell, as she begins her senior season for the Heritage Woods Kodiaks who will play this next weekend at the 2018 Tsumura Basketball Invitational.

