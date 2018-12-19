UBCO Heat sign Jenessa Knapp

The Heat continue to add depth to their 2019 recruiting class with the addition of 5 feet 9 inch guard Jenessa Knapp from Langley, B.C.

The current Brookswood Secondary School student will join the Heat next fall and will enter the Bachelor of Arts program with the hopes of eventually working in the criminal justice system.

“I am very impressed with the overall feel of the UBCO campus and community. I enjoyed the interaction I had with the team and coaches and feel I would fit in well. I also feel UBCO will provide me with the education platform I need to achieve my career goals,” said Knapp. “Basketball is such a big part of my life. I am so excited to be able to do what I love while attending UBCO.”

So far in her time at Brookswood, Knapp has helped her team to a bronze medal finish in the 2017 Provincial Championship and a fifth-place finish this past spring with the Bobcats. She was a 2nd Team All-Star in 2016 and has been named Player of the Game on multiple occasions in her high school career.

Her club career has included time with B.C. Finest’s from 2013 to 2017 and most recently a stint with BC United in 2017/2018.

Competition and hi-level sport is a common passion in the family, her stepmom was on the Canadian National Team for figure skating for five years, and was an alternate for the 1988 Olympics in Calgary.

Jenessa is a tough hard working player that gets the job done and won’t back down in any situation,” said Bobby Mitchell, head coach.

“She can score, play the point, and defend. It’s exciting to have a guard like Jenessa join us with the versatility she brings. We love her passion for the game, watching her play you can see she just loves to be out there and wants to do whatever her team needs of her.”

Knapp makes up a group of four early signees for Mitchell and the Heat’s women’s basketball team. Already profiled is 6’3” post, Emily Instant, a 5 feet 7 inch guard from Saskatoon, Mira Witt, has also committed to the Heat as has Vernon standout, Kelsey Falk.

