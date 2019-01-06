UBCO’s Heat plays hard for fundraiser

Saturday night’s match was the culmination of the ‘Bring the Heat’ clothing drive in partnership with Inn from the Cold-Kelowna who is a non-profit organization responding to the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Although the final numbers won’t be in until Sunday, the representative for IFTC, Kody Woodmass, would go on the mic during the match and announce the drive was hugely successful at the toughest time of the year for the people in need.

First set:

It wasn’t until the midway point of the opening set until either team gained any separation, as the visiting Dinos went on a 5-1 run to build a 19-15 lead nearing the end of the frame. Max Heppell would cut the deficit down at 20-17 but Calgary closed with a flurry, scoring five of the final six points in the first.

Second set:

The opening six points of the second went the Dinos way as well, capped off by a big swing from senior outside hitter Tim Taylor. UBCO started to find its stride however as the set progressed, ultimately evening up the set at 14 following a Denham O’Reilly and Shawn Zhao block. It was the visitors once again who found the finishing touch in the frame as they snuck back out to a 20-18 lead and would ultimately claim the second 25-21.

Third set:

In what was the most entertaining set of the match, the third would have huge momentum swings for both teams. First, it was the home team, who built a 20-14 advantage capped off by a Shawn Zhao service ace to take command of the set. Calgary would counter, however, as they scored the next six points to tie things up at 20 looking to close out the match.

After Max Heppell gave UBCO the lead back at 22-21, three straight Dinos points followed as they have two chances at match point. Two errors from Calgary kept the Heat alive but a couple points later the visitors would close the match out with Liam Laidlaw scoring the last two points on a big kill and a block.

