Warriors win 5-2 in Trail, host Prince George for ‘Peachland’ night

Led by John Evans, the West Kelowna Warriors started the weekend off right with a big 5-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night.

Just 3:12 into the game, forward Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero got the Warriors on the board. But a minute and 32 seconds later, Trail’s Quinn Disher tied the game at one.

The second period is where the Warriors took control of the game. Evans scored on the powerplay early in the period to make it 2-1. He would then assist on Christophe Farmer’s seventh goal of the season, making it 3-1.

It only took Trail 11 seconds to get the game back within one as Teddy Lagerback scored his 21st of the year. The Warriors would regain their two-goal lead before the period was done as Nicolas Ardanaz added a powerplay goal.

The powerplay was firing on all cylinders on Friday night as Evans scored his second powerplay goal of the game in the third period to make it 5-2. He finished with a three point night and the team finished with three powerplay goals.

Johnny Derrick made 28 saves to earn his 19th win of the season. West Kelowna outshot Trail 41-30.

Tonight (March 5), the Warriors welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to town for the first annual ‘Peachland Warriors night.’ The Warriors will be wearing special Peachland jerseys.

With the Warriors win and Prince George’s loss last night, the Warriors are only four points behind the Spruce Kings for the third seed.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Arena.

