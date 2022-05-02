Warriors without Cristall for game three of conference final

Cristall was suspended for three games after a blow to the head penalty in game two

The West Kelowna Warriors will be without one of their top weapons this evening when they host the Penticton Vees.

Forward Tyler Cristall was handed a three-game suspension in game two of the BCHL conference final on April 30, called for a blow to the head major and misconduct.

The suspension comes at an inopportune time for West Kelowna and their second-highest scorer this postseason: The final buzzer on Saturday left the Warriors on the wrong side of a 6-0 score, to fall to a two-games-to-none deficit against the top-seeded Vees.

Penticton outscored West Kelowna 14-1 over the first two contests on the Vee’s home ice.

The series now shifts to the Warriors’ Royal LePage Place for game three tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

West Kelowna won three of the four games against the Vees played at home during the regular season.

