Weekly round-up has Okanagan volleyball teams atop high school rankings

The B.C. high school volleyball season is coming to a close at the end of the month.

With only three weeks of season play remaining before the provincial championships, Okanagan high schools are securing their final rankings as the year winds down.

In the AA division, the George Elliot Coyotes have bounced up and down with the the top five rankings and currently hold the 4th position in the 15-team rankings.

George Elliot pulled the silver medal at last year’s provincials and look to return to their winning ways in the tight AA race.

In the AAA division, three Okanagan high schools have cracked the top 15 rankings.

Kelowna Secondary comes into the week as the 2nd ranked team in the province, Mt. Boucherie holds 6th and Okanagan Mission Secondary has moved into 11th after being held out of the top 15 thus far in the season.

The B.C. volleyball provincials are scheduled for Nov. 27 to 30 at the Langley Events Centre.

