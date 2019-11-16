West Kelowna Warriors add another new face after trade brings in new forward

The West Kelowna Warriors have added to their roster in hopes of adding a little boost to their season.

Tyler Cristall will join the Warriors after West Kelowna traded for the 17-year-old forward from the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for future considerations.

In 20 games, Cristall has three goals and six points with the Chiefs and will hopefully add new energy into West Kelowna’s roster as the Warriors sit in sixth in the Interior division of the BC Hockey League with only four wins.

“We look forward to adding Tyler into our line-up,” said Warriors coach Brandon West.

“He’s a smart, skilled player with good offensive instincts and will compliment our forward group now and in the future.”

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Cristall spent last season with the Vancouver North West Hawks at the midget level where he had 63 points in 39 games.

The addition of the new forward comes a day after the Warriors announced their new ownership and new president.

READ MORE: New era for West Kelowna Warriors with new ownership, management and culture

The Warriors continue a 6-game stretch of road games Saturday against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

West Kelowna will return to home ice for the first time in almost a month on Nov. 22.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.