The West Kelowna Warriors traded for former Chilliwack Chiefs’ Tyler Cristall on Nov. 14. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors add another new face after trade brings in new forward

The Warriors added former Chilliwack Chiefs skater Tyler Cristall

The West Kelowna Warriors have added to their roster in hopes of adding a little boost to their season.

Tyler Cristall will join the Warriors after West Kelowna traded for the 17-year-old forward from the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for future considerations.

In 20 games, Cristall has three goals and six points with the Chiefs and will hopefully add new energy into West Kelowna’s roster as the Warriors sit in sixth in the Interior division of the BC Hockey League with only four wins.

“We look forward to adding Tyler into our line-up,” said Warriors coach Brandon West.

“He’s a smart, skilled player with good offensive instincts and will compliment our forward group now and in the future.”

Cristall spent last season with the Vancouver North West Hawks at the midget level where he had 63 points in 39 games.

The addition of the new forward comes a day after the Warriors announced their new ownership and new president.

The Warriors continue a 6-game stretch of road games Saturday against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

West Kelowna will return to home ice for the first time in almost a month on Nov. 22.

