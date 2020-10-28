Carter Wilkie. (Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors’ Carter Wilkie making the jump to college hockey

Wilkie has committed to play the 2020-21 season with the Rochester Institute of Technology

The West Kelowna Warriors will see another top player make the leap to college.

Forward Carter Wilkie has committed to the Rochester Institute of Technology (NCAA) for the 2020-21 season. Wilkie, 20, joined the Warriors midway through the season as a part of a trade with the Chilliwack Chiefs. Since joining the Warriors, Wilkie has been able to register 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 total games with the Warriors.

“We are very happy for Carter and his family”, said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Carter was a great leader for us in the second half of last year. We are excited to see him further his hockey career and education at a great school like RIT. I am excited to see what Carter brings to the Warriors in what is his final year of Junior hockey.”

Carter Wilkie was touted as the most talented player in the BCHL to not be committed, he admits it’s been quite a journey for him.

“It feels amazing to be committed,” said Wilkie. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for and finally got. It was a long process but I’m grateful and appreciate everyone along the way who helped me.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna minor hockey team raising money to broadcast games

Wilkie was able to elevate his play since joining the Warriors last season, taking an immediate leadership role and turned the heads of college and pro scouts. The Calgary native had options on where to play division one hockey but ultimately decided with RIT.

“RIT is a great program,” he said. “The coaching staff had some really good conversations with my family, making my decision that much easier. I have some old teammates that play there now and have nothing but good things to say about the school. It came down to where I felt the most comfortable.”

The Warriors will enjoy the Halloween weekend off before wrapping up the round-robin with a weekend set against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets loan Wilton and Poole to Manitoba Junior Hockey League teams

