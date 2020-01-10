West Kelowna’s Wyatt Head was one of the many players the Warriors’ traded away at the BC Hockey League trade deadline on Jan. 10. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors clean house at BCHL trade deadline, host Cents Satuday night

President Chris Laurie makes significant moves to the Warriors’ roster

The West Kelowna Warriors have made their moves as the junior hockey league trade deadline concluded Jan. 10.

Warriors’ president Chris Laurie had made many moves before the deadline on Friday and continued to clean much of the house of players that have been with West Kelowna over the past few seasons.

“The objective of this trade deadline was to maintain a competitive group for a playoff push and build for next season,” said Laurie.

“In the moves we made this week, we believe we accomplished that.”

The Warriors will now host the Merrit Centennials with the new roster Saturday night.

READ MORE: Rockets make final moves as WHL trade deadline concludes

Up first for the Warriors’ trades was Laurie trading away veteran goalie Brock Baier and veteran defenceman Wyatt Head.

Baier was sent to the London Nationals in exhange for future considerations while Head was sent to the Coquitlam Express in exchange for 2000-bord defender Addison Macey and future considerations.

The Warriors then sent Austin Chorney to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in a trade for 2000-born defender Maxime Dumas as well as future considerations.

West Kelowna then made some acquistions, signing goalie Riley Morgan from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League then signed Corey McCann from the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for future considerations.

Laurie’s last move on Friday was trading away forward Max Bulawka in exchange for forward and Ohio State University commit Elan Bar Lev Wise.

In unfortuante news, the Warriors’ Lucas Cullen and Spencer Hora have left West Kelowna for personal reasons.

“Ultimately their personal well being takes precedence over hockey,” said Laurie.

READ MORE: Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

The new-look Warriors will look for their first winning streak of the season Saturday night after a 5-3 victory over the Centennials Friday night.

Bar Lev Wise and McCann will make their Warriors debut Saturday night with puck drop at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

Most Read