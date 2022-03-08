West Kelowna Warriors light up scoreboard on Peachland Night

For one special night on Mar. 5, the West Kelowna Warriors were the Peachland Warriors.

The name change, along with peach-coloured jerseys, seemed to bring the BCHL squad some extra luck. They toppled the Prince George Spruce Kings in a 5-0 shutout, led between the pipes by Justin Katz.

Forward John Evans had his second three-point game in a row, with a goal and a pair of assists. These accomplishments led to him being named the First Star of the Week in the BCHL on Mar. 8.

Tyler Rubin had a stellar night in picking up three assists, while Chase Dafoe, Tyler Cristall, Christophe Farmer and Elan Bar-Lev-Wise also found twine.

At the other end, Katz managed to save all 31 shots he faced, for his second career shutout.

The first annual Peachland Night was not only a success on the ice, but off as well – an announced 1,216 fans were in attendance.

The Warriors are back in action on Mar. 9 in a visit with the Vernon Vipers, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Just six points separate the two Interior Division teams, both of which have already secured their playoff spots.

They return home to host the Wenatchee Wild at Royal LePage Place on Mar. 11.

All Warriors games are broadcast on BCHL TV, as well as on the Warriors’ Mixlr radio station.

