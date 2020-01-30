West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Albini

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni on Thursday

The West Kelowna Warriors are coming off yet another devastating loss, this time to the Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday.

Once again, the Warriors would have a lead going into the third period, but were unable to hold on. This time around the Clippers didn’t even allow the Warriors to notch a single point as they scored the game-winning goal with only 22 seconds left in the final frame.

A mix of bad puck luck and a rough first period are to blame for the loss and the Warriors have collected just a single point over their last two games.

Tonight, the Warriors visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for a highly-anticipated rematch. The Bulldogs came into West Kelowna earlier in the month having come off two tough losses during their Interior Division road trip and looked quite fatigued. The Warriors took full advantage, winning that game by a score of 6-2.

The roles may be reversed in tonight’s game as the Warriors have been held winless on this road trip, letting hard-fought games slip between their fingers.

The Warriors will need a solid performance from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer if they’re going to beat a motivated Bulldogs team.

This evening’s game will be broadcasted on both HockeyTV and the Warriors Mixlr Network. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. from Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni.

For tickets visit the West Kelowna Warriors website.

West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Albini

