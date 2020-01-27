Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Retired NHL star and Vernon’s own Eric Brewer chats with students at Desert Sands Community School. (Black Press file photo)

The 2020 BC Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induce some Okanagan hockey legends into their prestigious ranks.

This year’s class includes four players and two junior hockey teams who each left their collective marks on various levels of Okanagan hockey.

Among the inductees are Vernon-born Eric Brewer, who had a 16-year career in the NHL and played on the 2011-12 Penticton Vees championship team.

“This elite group of inductees have made a profound impact on hockey in British Columbia” said Bernie Pascall, chair of the selection committee.

“We are extremely proud to welcome them and recognize their outstanding achievements in hockey.”

READ MORE: Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Brewer played minor hockey in Ashcroft and Kamloops before moving onto the WHL level with Prince George Cougars.

He was then drafted fifth overall at the 1997 NHL Entry Draft and spent playing time during his NHL career with Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lighting, St.Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.

Brewer represented Canada at the World Juniors, IIHF World Hockey Championships and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2002 Olympics.

The record-breaking Penticton Vees team in 2011-12 rewrote the record book by winning 42 straight games.

Under coach and GM Fred Harbinson, the Vees won 54 of 60 games that season and won the league championships with 15 B.C. players on the roster, including current Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stetcher.

READ MORE: Don’t look now: Warriors grab 6th win in 8 games after Morgan’s stellar outing

Joining Brewer on the players side are Vancouver Canucks legend Mattias Ohlund, Hope’s long-time NHL official Jay Sharrers, and Ray Stonehouse who’s 40-year builder career helped the success of Junior B level hockey.

The 2002 Kootenay Ice were the other team selected into the 2020 class after a Memorial Cup winning season.

The induction dinner for the 2020 class will be July 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

More information and details on the 2020 HOF Class can be found at bchhf.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.