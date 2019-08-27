West Kelowna Warriors’ Cole Wyatt takes a face-off against a Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward in the Warriors first pre-season win on Aug. 24. Photo: Tami Quan Photography

West Kelowna Warriors pre-season continues with rematch against Vees

The Warriors got their 1st win of the pre-season Saturday

The full-strength return of West Kelowna Warriors hockey draws closer.

The Warriors will play their fourth of six pre-season games Wednesday night with a rematch against the Penticton Vees. Penticton earned a 2-1 victory in the first pre-season game and the Warriors will be coming off their first exhibition win when the two teams meet again.

With only three pre-season games remaining, the BCHL fully returns Sept. 6 when the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers.

READ MORE: Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

READ MORE: Newly-acquired Rockets defenceman invited to NHL rookie camp

In their first win of the pre-season, the Warriors got a little revenge against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with a 6-5 overtime victory.

West Kelowna was up 5-1 in the second period, but the Silverbacks clawed their way back to force an extra period in the third period.

Warriors veterans Lucas Cullen, Parm Dhaliwal and Mason Richey were along side new teammate Nick Ardanaz in the overtime period. Great possession from Ardanaz led to an all-most perfect set up to Cullen, but after a save from the Silverbacks goalie the puck ended up on Rickey’s stick who made no mistake in burying the rebound to get the Warriors the win.

It was Richey’s second goal of the game. West Kelowna’s Cullen, Brandon Dent and Cole Wyatt added the other goals for the Warriors.

READ MORE: Hot start not enough for West Kelowna in 2-1 pre-season loss

West Kelowna hits the road to Penticton Wednesday night for the teams’ final match of the pre-season.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Newly-acquired Rockets defenceman invited to NHL rookie camp

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan research points to inclusive classrooms

International students often feel dissonance studying abroad, researcher says

‘We cannot make everyone happy’: RibFest responds to protests

Sunrise Rotary donated approximately $30,000 to charities

City of West Kelowna advising speed control ahead of school season return

School zone speed limits of 30km/h will be reinforced Sept. 3

West Kelowna Warriors pre-season continues with rematch against Vees

The Warriors got their 1st win of the pre-season Saturday

Taller timber towers piques Kelowna council’s interest

The 2020 National Building Code is expected to allow mass timber construction up to 12 storeys

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Ministry neglect claims allegedly led South Okanagan pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

Okanagan man’s scratch ticket spells $150,000 win

Birthday W-I-N for young Lumby man

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Most Read