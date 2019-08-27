West Kelowna Warriors pre-season continues with rematch against Vees

The Warriors got their 1st win of the pre-season Saturday

The full-strength return of West Kelowna Warriors hockey draws closer.

The Warriors will play their fourth of six pre-season games Wednesday night with a rematch against the Penticton Vees. Penticton earned a 2-1 victory in the first pre-season game and the Warriors will be coming off their first exhibition win when the two teams meet again.

With only three pre-season games remaining, the BCHL fully returns Sept. 6 when the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers.

In their first win of the pre-season, the Warriors got a little revenge against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with a 6-5 overtime victory.

West Kelowna was up 5-1 in the second period, but the Silverbacks clawed their way back to force an extra period in the third period.

Warriors veterans Lucas Cullen, Parm Dhaliwal and Mason Richey were along side new teammate Nick Ardanaz in the overtime period. Great possession from Ardanaz led to an all-most perfect set up to Cullen, but after a save from the Silverbacks goalie the puck ended up on Rickey’s stick who made no mistake in burying the rebound to get the Warriors the win.

It was Richey’s second goal of the game. West Kelowna’s Cullen, Brandon Dent and Cole Wyatt added the other goals for the Warriors.

West Kelowna hits the road to Penticton Wednesday night for the teams’ final match of the pre-season.

