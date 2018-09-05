Penticton Vees goalie Jack Lafontaine gets his shoulder on this puck to make the save in the second period against the West Kelowna Warriors on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Vees won the preseason game 6-3 and next face the Wenatchee Wild on the road on Aug. 31. Kristi Patton/Western News

West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Rob Mitchell is the newst member to the Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Mitchell as the team’s public address announcer ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

Mitchell brings a ton of experience as a public address announcer in junior hockey, notably 14 years with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars. Mitchell now calls West Kelowna home and can’t wait for the home opener Sept. 8.

“I am extremely excited to be back at the rink again,” said Mitchell, “I want to thank Kim Dobranski and the Warriors organization for opportunity to get behind the mic and once again”.

Related: West Kelowna Warriors hire two new team members

“I am very pleased to welcome Rob to our Warriors family,” said Warriors owner and president Kim Dobranski. “Rob brings high energy and drive and has a very rich resume in junior hockey.”

Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which is set to begin Sept. 7 before heading to Royal LePage Place to host the Trail Smoke Eaters in their home opener on Sept. 8.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors fire coach after just 17 days

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors fire coach after just 17 days

Players reportedly angry by move to replace Geoff Grimwood after less than three weeks on the job

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Rob Mitchell is the newst member to the Warriors

United Way invests in Okanagan community funds

The United way has invested $50,000 to improve the lives of thousands

Charlie Hodge says he will seek re-election to Kelowna city council

Despite serious health issues, Hodge says he’s not ready to quit council

Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Most Read