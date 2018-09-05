West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Rob Mitchell is the newst member to the Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Mitchell as the team’s public address announcer ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

Mitchell brings a ton of experience as a public address announcer in junior hockey, notably 14 years with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars. Mitchell now calls West Kelowna home and can’t wait for the home opener Sept. 8.

“I am extremely excited to be back at the rink again,” said Mitchell, “I want to thank Kim Dobranski and the Warriors organization for opportunity to get behind the mic and once again”.

“I am very pleased to welcome Rob to our Warriors family,” said Warriors owner and president Kim Dobranski. “Rob brings high energy and drive and has a very rich resume in junior hockey.”

Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which is set to begin Sept. 7 before heading to Royal LePage Place to host the Trail Smoke Eaters in their home opener on Sept. 8.

