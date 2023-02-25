West Kelowna Warriors win wild one against Trail

The Warriors extended their winning streak to three games

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello celebrates a goal on Friday night in the team’s 6-5 win against the Trail Smoke Eaters at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography/@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

The game of the night in the BCHL happened in West Kelowna on Friday night (Feb. 24) as the Warriors won a wild one over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Scoring started earlier and often for the Warriors as Jaiden Moriello scored just 25 seconds into the game to give West Kelowna an 1-0 lead.

They would add two more in the frame when Christopher Duclair scored his ninth goal of the season (shorthanded) and Isaiah Norlin scored his fourth.

The Smoke Eaters played the reverse card to start the second period as they exploded for four goals in an 11:18 span to go up 4-3. Evan Bushy, Brady Hunter, Josh Schenk, and Brady Smith were the goal scorers.

Riley Sharun scored for the Warriors before the period came to an end, making it 4-4. It was his ninth of the season.

Just 45 seconds into the third period, Trail’s Adam Parsons scored to give the Smoke Eaters a 5-4 lead.

The Warriors decided to bring a flare for the dramatic as they tied the game at five with just 24 seconds left to force overtime. The tying goal was Tylee Hlusiak’s 14th goal of the season.

And then just nine seconds into overtime, Moriello, the Warriors leading scorer, scored his second of the game, 23rd of the season to give West Kelowna the 6-5 win.

Norlin ended the game with a four-point effort – a goal and three assists. Moreillo, Hlusiak, Sharun, and Ben MacDonald all had multi-point nights.

After coming into the game in the second period, Angelo Zol earned the win, making six saves on seven shots.

With the win, the Warriors extend their winning streak to three games and are 25-16-4-0 on the season.

The Warriors will enjoy Saturday off and then return to action on Sunday when they welcome the Merritt Centennials for a matinee affair. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

