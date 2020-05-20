(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Happy hump day! The skies are clear today after all.

Fun Fact of the day: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?

The average person has about 3 to 5 dreams per night, but some may have up to 7 dreams in one night. The dreams tend to last longer as the night progresses. During a full 8-hour night sleep, two hours of it is spent dreaming. It is not at all unusual for a person to have more than one dream per night.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A West Kelowna man facing murder charges after his wife was found dead in their burned-down home is still without a date to stand trial — more than four years after her death.

Kevin Costin was arrested May 26, 2017, and charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in the November 2015 death of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Video of the day:

Well then…..

READ MORE:Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Just Posted

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

The community group is helping seniors from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death

Following pandemic delay the Crown is exploring new dates for the trial, voir dire scheduled for June

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Middle of Somewhere will be a four-kilometre, blue-level trail; Kal Rotary donates to project

Okanagan painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to local wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Morning Start: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Most Read