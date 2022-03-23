Morning Start: Lightning can be five times hotter than the sun

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 23

Happy Wednesday! Let’s get your day started right.

Fun Fact: A bolt of lightning can be up to five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

On this day

In 1952, Chicago Blackhawks forward Bill Mosienko records the fastest hat-trick in NHL history, scoring all three goals in 21 seconds. The record still stands to this day.

In 1968, Canadian singer Joni Mitchell releases her debut album ‘Song to a Seagull’.

In 1977, singer Elvis Presley begins his final concert tour.

In 1993, fight night in Phoenix.

In 1994, radio personality Howard Stern announces he is going to run for the Governor of New York.

In 1999, Ricky Martin releases his hit song ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Puppy Day, National Tamale Day, National Chip and Dip Day, National Chia Day, Near Miss Day, and World Meteorological Day.

In case you missed it

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Gray rips into Prime Minister over deal with NDP. Learn more here.

Violent Penticton rapist back behind bars, facing new criminal charges. Learn more here.

B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Kyrie Irving (30), actor Randall Park (48), country singer Brett Eldredge (36), country singer Brett Young (41), actress Keri Russell (46), actress Marin Hinkle (56), actress Michelle Monaghan (46), former NBA star and current NBA coach Jason Kidd (49), and former MLB pitcher Mark Buehrle (43).

Have a great Wednesday!

