Morning Start: MLB postseason’s sibling rivalry

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 20

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re starting to wear an extra sweater as the weather gets colder! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are meeting in the MLB postseason. For the first time in postseason history, brothers are facing each other where one’s a pitcher and one is a position player.

On this day

In 1818, the 49th Parallel (border between Canada and the United States) is established.

In 1955, the third Lord of the Rings book is published.

In 1957, Lester B. Pearson is the first Canadian to receive the Nobel Piece Prize.

In 1973, Queen Elizabeth II helps open the Sydney Opera House.

In 1992, the first World Series game outside of the United States is played in Toronto.

National holidays

Today is Information Overload Day, International Chefs Day, Conflict Resolution Day, International Sloth Day, International Credit Union Day, World Statistics Day, Spirit Day, National Youth Confidence Day, and National Day of Writing.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities. Learn more here.

Outgoing Penticton mayor calls for action in wake of Burnaby RCMP stabbing death. Learn more here.

3 Kelowna men appointed to Order of Canada. Learn more here.

Trending

This spider showed a wasp who’s boss.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Snoop Dogg (51), actor John Krasinski (43), actor William Zabka (57), model Candice Swanepoel (34), singer Tom Petty (would’ve been 67), MLB Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (would’ve been 91), and retired MLB player Keith Hernandez (69).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

(Photo - @MLB/Twitter)
