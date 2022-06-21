(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 21

Good morning Okanagan! It’s a great day to have a great day, let’s get it started!

Fun Fact: There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way. There are approximately three trillion trees on Earth and 100-400 billion stars in the Milky Way.

On this day

In 1893, the first ferris wheel opens in Chicago.

In 1957, Louis St. Laurent steps down as the Prime Minister of Canada.

In 2003, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, the fifth novel of the series, is released.

National holidays

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, Summer Solstice (the longest day of the year), National Daylight Appreciation Day, Go Skateboarding Day, International Yoga Day, and National Cookie Dough Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chris Pratt (43), singer Lana Del Ray (37), Prince William (40), The Killers’ lead singer Brandon Flowers (41), and actor David Morrissey (58).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

