Morning Start: The world’s largest sandcastle

Fun Fact: A special fun fact/on this day: In 2021, the world’s largest sandcastle was built in Bolkhus, Denmark.

The castle stand at 69.4 feet (21.16 metres) and weighs more than 4,900 tonnes. According to Guinness World Records, it is three metres taller than the previous world record, which was made in Germany in 2019.

On this day

In 1890, Henri Nestlé, the found of Nestlé, dies at 75.

In 1928, sliced bread is sold for the first time.

In 1969, the Canadian House of Commons approves equality of the French-English language.

In 1996, Nelson Mandela steps down as South Africa’s president.

In 2011, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” premieres.

National holidays

Today is Global Forgiveness Day, International Peace and Love Day, National Dive Bar Day, National Macaroni Day, National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day, National Strawberry Sundae Day, Tell the Truth Day, World Chocolate Day, and Thirsty Thursday.

In case you missed it

Kelowna Rockets ‘breakaway’ from AM 1150 and score a new home on the airwaves. Learn more here.

Celebration of life for Kelowna flood victim. Learn more here.

Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with musician Ringo Starr (82), comedian Jim Gaffigan (56), actress Kirsten Vangsness (50), and Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic (53).

