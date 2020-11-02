Morning Start: There’s an ant that only lives in a 14-block section of New York City and nowhere else on Earth

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 11 degrees with increasing cloudiness.

Fun Fact of the day: There’s an ant that only lives in a 14-block section of New York City and nowhere else on Earth

The ManhattAnt is found only within a 14-block section of New York City, and nowhere else on the planet. It’s similar to a regular cornfield ant, but can’t be matched to any other known ant species. Scientists believe that it evolved thanks to isolation within the concrete jungle. New York will clearly do things to a creature.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

The Kelowna RCMP remains quiet on Sunday (Nov. 1) after two bloody incidents on Halloween night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, heavy police responses were noted in two spots in the Lower Mission area of the city.

Several cruisers attended what police confirmed to be a stabbing at H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre. Officers on scene told Capital News reporters that one person was taken into police custody and another was sent to hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time. The crime scene appeared to have been cleaned up by Sunday afternoon.

Around the same time, officers flocked to a nearby home at 685 Old Meadows Road. Two cruisers remained at the home as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but Mounties declined to comment on the incident. The area remains cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Despite several houses in the area still adorning Halloween decorations, what appeared to be real blood could be seen smeared on the front of the house, as well as on a jack-o’-lantern and garbage bins out front of the home.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are related.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for further information regarding both incidents.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather