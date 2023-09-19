VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)

“Firefighters don’t get the credit they deserve”

The West Kelowna Fire Department welcomed some special visitors on Friday, Sept. 15.

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and some of the team’s executives, including general manager Jim Rutherford, visited the West Kelowna Fire Hall to meet with front line workers, firefighters and the mayor to thank those who work to keep the community safe amidst the chaos of fire season.

The Canucks wanted to show their appreciation for the hard work and gruelling conditions that the firefighters continue to endure while battling the Grouse Complex wildfires that have taken over the Central Okanagan.

“Firefighters don’t get the credit they deserve,” said Hughes. “Especially with what these guys have gone through the last five weeks, it’s incredibly special for us to show how much we care and try to help out as much as we can.”

On top of paying a visit, the Canucks organization donated $250,000 to Canadian Red Cross BC Fire Appeal.

