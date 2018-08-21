Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

The eighth Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival powered through the smoke in the name of good wine.

On the Sperling Vineyard property 19 wineries, one cidery and one brewery poured their hard work into the glasses of thirsty wine enthusiasts.

The artisan wine maker event celebrates those creating a small volume of wine at the highest quality that don’t have tasting rooms for visitors to taste their wine.

The passion fueled event created by wineaux duo, Jennifer Schell and Terry Meyer Stone was a hit once again leaving guests with a bottle of wine, slice of pizza and a smile.

Rob Hammersley and Michelle Shewchuk are proprietors at Black Market Wine Co. in Kaleden and shared their unique story as to how smuggling good wine into Alberta became the winery it is today.

Daiya and Blake Anderson, proprietors at Origin Wines in Naramata celebrated their crisp wines in their burgeoning winery and are welcoming a new addition to their family while growing their business.

Ann Sperling, winemaker at Sperling Vineyard hosted the garagiste’s on her organic vineyard in Kelowna. Showing all who attended that wineries continue to support one another and growth in the valley.

