Nagging Doubt pouring at the Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival photo: Sydney Morton

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

The eighth Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival powered through the smoke in the name of good wine.

On the Sperling Vineyard property 19 wineries, one cidery and one brewery poured their hard work into the glasses of thirsty wine enthusiasts.

Related: Tips for turning your ‘wine-nos’ into wineaux

The artisan wine maker event celebrates those creating a small volume of wine at the highest quality that don’t have tasting rooms for visitors to taste their wine.

The passion fueled event created by wineaux duo, Jennifer Schell and Terry Meyer Stone was a hit once again leaving guests with a bottle of wine, slice of pizza and a smile.

Related: Garagiste wine-makers celebrate their passions at Kelowna festival

___

Rob Hammersley and Michelle Shewchuk are proprietors at Black Market Wine Co. in Kaleden and shared their unique story as to how smuggling good wine into Alberta became the winery it is today.

___

Daiya and Blake Anderson, proprietors at Origin Wines in Naramata celebrated their crisp wines in their burgeoning winery and are welcoming a new addition to their family while growing their business.

___

Ann Sperling, winemaker at Sperling Vineyard hosted the garagiste’s on her organic vineyard in Kelowna. Showing all who attended that wineries continue to support one another and growth in the valley.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Air quality improves slightly

Just Posted

Okanagan tourists undeterred by smoke

Diverse array of tourist experiences paying dividends

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

Evacuation alert for Dark Lake Valley area

There are 21 properties are affected

Marine rescue boat on Okanagan Lake in apparent search

A heavy layer of smoke has significantly reduced visibility on the lake.

Car in ditch in West Kelowna

A car landed in a ditch in West Kelowna

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Surrey-based squad scored a 6-4 win over Mexico reps in Williamsport on Monday

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

Troops heading to Lumby/Cherryville to lend a hand with wildfires

Canadian Armed Troops expected to be in the area by the end of the week

Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Most Read

  • Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

    The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

  • UPDATE: Air quality improves slightly

    Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal