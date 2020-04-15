40 Under 40: Brandt Fralick

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Brandt started his career as an Athletic Performance Coach based out of Kelowna. Prior to being an athletic performance coach, Brandt was an Internationally ranked sprinter, and had represented Canada multiple times, competing in the European circuit as well as the World Junior Championships.

Brandt began his Athletic performance company, Nitro Velocity in 2008 and currently sponsors over 1,200 local youth athletes/teams while working with over 3,000 different athletes from many different sports including: Football, Track and Field, Hockey, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, rugby, lacrosse, field hockey and more.

Brandt has assisted over 125 athletes obtain full and partial scholarships and compete at the highest levels of sport, including: NHL, CFL, NFL, NLL, IFBB, World Championships, and more.

December 1, 2014 Nitro Velocity expanded further and created another division of itself, called PRIME Physiotherapy and Performance.

PRIME was comprised of a small Physio clinic and a boutique gym with only One athletic Performance coach. Within two years of starting PRIME, Brandt began working toward expanding the company once again in to a multi disciplinary, specialty medical facility where physicians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, kinesiologists, clinical counselors, psychologists, pain specialists, pharmacists, surgeons, fitness and nutrition experts.

PRIME sponsors over 1,200 youth athletes locally. They provide sideline and injury assistance as well as provide medical support and physical training at practices and games for: TOFC Soccer (all ages, entire league), KSS Football (grades 9 – 12), Kelowna Minor Football (league), T2 Volley Ball (club league) Shockers basketball Academy as well as other teams and individuals and tournaments who may need assistance throughout their season in Kelowna Minor Hockey, and Kelowna minor Baseball as well as several of the mens / women’s rec soccer leagues.

PRIME is passionate about donating hundreds of hours a year in their own commitment of time as well as making financial contributions to these leagues and associations to help cover costs for kids who need assistance to play the sport they love.

PRIME was awarded the Consumers Choice Award as an exclusive group of companies recognized as one of the best in our field across Canada – “Pain and Rehabilitation Therapy “

