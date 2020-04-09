40 Under 40: Ross Derrick

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

As many others in this valley, Ross moved to Kelowna once he realized a place as beautiful as this existed in Canada.

Soon after he arrived, he was opening executive chef for Globe Tapas at Big White, and soon after Sun Peaks.

In 2010, Ross was offered the position of opening executive chef of Sparkling Hill Wellness Resort, where he was able to sink his teeth into the region, his focus being to use all products from the North Okanagan.

With a strong focus on understanding and using local and sustainable products, he was able to develop meaningful relationships with producers in the valley.

After Sparkling Hill, Ross had a brief tenure as sous chef of Delta Grand Okanagan, before he moved on to open his own small business — The Table Cafe and The Broken Anchor Food Truck.

Over the past five years, Ross have been able to get involved in the community in various events to help make the Okanagan a better place — such as Earth Wind Fire for Natures Trust, Feast in the Field supporting Farm Folk City Folk.

A big focus for Ross has been promoting mental health awareness. He has implemented “Sauce for a Cause” in his restaurant, and during the opening day of his Food Truck donated 100 per cent of the proceeds to The Foundry Kelowna.

While proud to support the Canadian Mental Health Association and The Foundry, Ross has also done events with The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

Ross’s experience in the Okanagan is, but not limited to; Executive Chef – Globe Dining Group, Executive Chef – Sparkling Hill and now the Owner Operator- The Table Cafe and Broken Anchor Food Truck and General Manager – Codfathers Seafood

Being a chef in the Okanagan has really allowed Ross to volunteer for a huge variety of organizations and fundraise using his skills. Whenever the opportunity comes up, Ross is quick to volunteer in whatever way he can.

Some of the events he has volunteered with include Earth Wind Fire for Nature’s Trust, Feast of Fields for Farm Folk City Folk, Heart of Gold and the Victory Life Christmas Dinner.

Ross has achieved his Professional Culinary Arts Diploma with Enriched Cook Apprenticeship.

Ross was honoured as the Okanagan Chefs Association Member of the Year in 2019.

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Sarah Howe

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Manik Dhir

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Just Posted

Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident caught a cougar prowling near their home

Dry March causes modest increases to Okanagan snowpack

The Okanagan region increased from 115 per cent of normal snowpack to 116 per cent

Rockets’ Pavel Novak cracks central scouting list for upcoming NHL draft

Novak is ranked No. 85 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters

YMCA Okanagan offers care for children of essential service workers

Priority will be given to children aged 5 to 12 years old

Kelowna Rotary Club donates $50,000 for youth treatment program

The donation will support The Bridge’s Okanagan youth Recovery House project

WATCH: Kelowna choir members sing together virtually

UpStage Kelowna Show Choir wanted to sing together, even if it’s in video form

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

LEGO – it’s not just for children anymore

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

Smiles, honks and waves as teachers stage parade for their students

Classrooms are closed, but kids and teachers manage to connect

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

Most Read