40 Under 40: Ross Derrick

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

As many others in this valley, Ross moved to Kelowna once he realized a place as beautiful as this existed in Canada.

Soon after he arrived, he was opening executive chef for Globe Tapas at Big White, and soon after Sun Peaks.

In 2010, Ross was offered the position of opening executive chef of Sparkling Hill Wellness Resort, where he was able to sink his teeth into the region, his focus being to use all products from the North Okanagan.

With a strong focus on understanding and using local and sustainable products, he was able to develop meaningful relationships with producers in the valley.

After Sparkling Hill, Ross had a brief tenure as sous chef of Delta Grand Okanagan, before he moved on to open his own small business — The Table Cafe and The Broken Anchor Food Truck.

Over the past five years, Ross have been able to get involved in the community in various events to help make the Okanagan a better place — such as Earth Wind Fire for Natures Trust, Feast in the Field supporting Farm Folk City Folk.

A big focus for Ross has been promoting mental health awareness. He has implemented “Sauce for a Cause” in his restaurant, and during the opening day of his Food Truck donated 100 per cent of the proceeds to The Foundry Kelowna.

While proud to support the Canadian Mental Health Association and The Foundry, Ross has also done events with The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

Ross’s experience in the Okanagan is, but not limited to; Executive Chef – Globe Dining Group, Executive Chef – Sparkling Hill and now the Owner Operator- The Table Cafe and Broken Anchor Food Truck and General Manager – Codfathers Seafood

Being a chef in the Okanagan has really allowed Ross to volunteer for a huge variety of organizations and fundraise using his skills. Whenever the opportunity comes up, Ross is quick to volunteer in whatever way he can.

Some of the events he has volunteered with include Earth Wind Fire for Nature’s Trust, Feast of Fields for Farm Folk City Folk, Heart of Gold and the Victory Life Christmas Dinner.

Ross has achieved his Professional Culinary Arts Diploma with Enriched Cook Apprenticeship.

Ross was honoured as the Okanagan Chefs Association Member of the Year in 2019.

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Sarah Howe

READ MORE: 40 Under 40: Manik Dhir

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.