Dehart: Attractive and quaint setting at Laneway Canteen

The unique Laneway Canteen has opened in the laneway on Bernard Avenue beside Earl’s. The laneway project was intended to take a lost, under-utilized urban space and revitalize it, creating an active and vibrant community space. The project took a group effort including the City of Kelowna (Ben Walker), Meiklejohn Architects (Stoke Tonne and Jim Meiklejohn), B.C. Society of Landscape Architects (Rob Fershau), Downtown Kelowna Association (former executive director Peggy Athans). Sawchuk Developments (Gord Sandrin), Earl’s Restaurants (Brad Attwood) who are the Laneway Canteen operators and property owner Bill Scutt. The Canteen offers tacos and starters along with beverages of Cervezas, Vino Blanco and Tinto, Margaritas and Gaseosa (soda). Taco choices are Yucatan Chicken, Pork, Prawn, Veggie and Tuna. The outdoor patio is attractive and quaint. Daniel Gray and Brennan Moro are the co-managers of the Canteen.

Congratulations

Congratulations to local Charles (Chuck) Fipke who will be honoured with the Alumni Award of Distinction at the UBC Achievement Awards in Vancouver in November. Charles graduated from UBC Vancouver in 1973 with a geology degree and discovered diamonds in the Northwest Territories. He has continued exploration, along with donating to UBC Okanagan for the Charles Fipke Centre for Innovative Research, Fipke Laboratory for Trace Element Research and to Alzheimer’s research.

City of Kelowna Float Ambassador, Clarence Johnson says they are half-way through the parade season and the float has been doing great at the parades they have attended. “Spirit of the Lake” along with Ogie and the Lady of the Lake Ambassadors attended nine parades, of which five were judged parades. The float has been well received at every parade that has been attended and has won an award in every judged parade. The awards are Vernon Winter Carnival: 1st Place, Community Float; Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival: Stemilt Growers Sponsor’s Choice Award; Cloverdale Rodeo: 1st Place, Non-Profit; Cranbrook Sam Steele Days: 1st Place, Community Float and the Steveston Salmon Festival: 2 Awards – 2nd Place, Ted Lorenz (Grand) Award, Community and 2nd Place – Sockeye Award, Best Float. The float is travelling in August to Seattle and Omak, Washington, White Rock and Penticton.

Amore Mio Italian Gelato & Bistro has opened at 270 Bernard Avenue. Owned and operated by Pietro Peracchi, the bistro serves high-quality gelato made in-house with fresh local fruits in season, which at this time is cherry, blackberry and raspberry along with many other flavours. The bistro serves breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and specialty coffees, along with frittatas, cannoli Sicilian, fresh croissants, cheese boards, biscotti and breakfast sandwiches. Quiche and pizza are also on the menu with Italian pastries made fresh in-house daily. Amore Mio has 25 seats inside the restaurant and a lovely patio. For any occasion order a delicious gelato cake with over 20 flavours to choose from, including fig and cinnamon, salted caramel, yogurt and passion fruit, amaretto and many more flavours. Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 250-215-8055.

Exciting news in the cherry industry. David Geen, of Jealous Fruits/Coral Beach Farms has purchased the Dendy cherry operation, bringing the world’s finest cherries to market, along with bringing together three local pioneer agriculture families together being the Geen’s, Dendy’s and Rampone’s. Well-known orchardist, Christine Dendy will stay on with the Geen’s for a couple of years in her same capacity and Domenic Rampone will be the local sales representative for the company. Located at 3700 Pooley Road in East Kelowna, the fruit stand is now open selling lapin cherries. For local orders call Domenic at 250-862-7326.

The former 190 room Holiday Inn on Highway 97N and Banks Road has been purchased by BCMI Management Ltd. The hotel has been rebranded Kanata Kelowna Hotel & Conference Centre. The property is scheduled for a major exterior and interior renovation which will begin this fall and carry on for 12 months. Bob Campbell, who also owns the Dirty Laundry Winery, is president of the Canadian based hotel chain, managing 14 hotel properties in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan with its head office in Summerland, B.C. Bryan Burns is the general manager and Sharon Lewis the assistant manager who relocated from Alberta. www.kanatainns.com

Anniversary

Happy 30th anniversary Mike and Lani Rout.

Sara McClellan, a local business woman is standing up for the #metoo movement and against bullying. Sara shares her own account of bullying and abuse in her new published book “31 Dimes from Heaven”. A gripping hero’s journey and against all odds, she finds her way to healing and peace. Sara was inspired after finding dimes all over Kelowna. She found the 31st dime outside the Laurel Packing House while attending a workshop with Chantelle Adams entitled Shine Live. She decided that would be the title of the book. Sara has come from adversity and is now giving back to the local Women’s Shelter and Elizabeth Fry Society with a portion of the proceeds from each book sold in honour of Kristen Porrelli. Available on Amazon.ca in paperback or kindle.

Service awards

The following City of Kelowna employees in the department of Active Living and Culture received long service awards. They are Jodi Clark (30 years); Kathleen Rowe (20 years); Steve Tarlit, Nicole Fransen, Jane Jones, Sue Parsons and Elisabeth Tanner (10 years).

The Kelowna and District Stamp Club has had Canada Post print a small number of stamps to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the Wm. R. Bennett Bridge. At 690 meters, the five-lane structure is Canada’s longest pontoon bridge and rests on nine pontoons. The Kelowna and District Stamp Club originally initiated a stamp when the bridge opened and at the 5th year anniversary. Stamps and envelopes can only be obtained through club members. For more information contact Peter Lepold at 250-765-3502 or lepold@telus.net

On July 19 and 20 from 1 to 7 p.m., Manteo Resort and Craft Culture are partnering to host the Manteo Resort Summer Market Series. As parking is limited, customers are encouraged to go green and walk or bike to the market. Free Admission. The next market will be Aug. 11 and 12. For more information contact Karalyn Lockhart at 250-826-2245 or info@craftculture.ca

Join the community on Saturday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West K Salon, 3670 Hoskins Road in West Kelowna to support local athlete Ryan Morice, a member of Team Mannatech in his quest to climb Mount Everest. There will be draw prizes, a silent auction, music, beverage tastings and lots of fun. All donations made directly to M5M Foundation.

Reunions

The KSS grads of 1967 and 1968 (plus peripheral years) are celebrating their 50th Class Reunion on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 13. They would like to invite all KSS alumni of those years to join in the celebration. For further information visit Facebook Groups: 1968 KSS Grad 50th Reunion or call Barbie Ross at 250-215-9566 or Chris Funk at 250-766-3460 or email kss6768@shaw.ca. To register visit form.jotform.com/80966770702261

The extraordinary RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Kelowna presented by TD Bank on Thursday, August 9th at Prospera Place for the first time in 13 years for two shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event tickets will support Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation and can be purchased at www.selectyourtickets.com or by calling 250-762-5050. The musical ride tours B.C. every four years and is something not to be missed.

The Kelowna & District Genealogical Society’s Harvest Your Family Tree Genealogical Conference & Marketplace 2018 is Sept. 28 to Sept. 30. There are various venues in Kelowna but you must pre-register. There will be twelve renowned speakers, including lead speaker, Blaine Bettinger from New York and is one of the world’s leading authorities on DNA for genealogy. Also speaking is Cyndi Ingle (Cyndi’s List), one of the oldest genealogy sites on the internet; Helen Smith from Australia who is an international genealogy speaker and author, Lesley Anderson from Ancestry and Dave Obee, Canada’s preeminent genealogist and author who is managing editor of the Victoria Times Colonist by day. For more information email conference@kdgs.ca or call Marie at 763-7159. You can register an pay online with interact or e-transfer at www.kdgs.ca

Tee-time

The 2018 Tipper Open Golf Tournament in hour of Clifford Fitzgerald is Aug. 16 at Black Mountain Golf Club, raising funds for the BC Cancer Foundation. Texas Scramble, shotgun start with no handicaps. For more info call Burpee Aitkens at 250-864-4202.

Birthdays of the week

Pastor Don Richmond (July 18); Marion Barschel (July 18); Trevor Hill (July 18); Dave MacLean (July 18); Cheryl Stecko (July 19); Phil Parker (July 19); Al Waters (July 20); Brian Welke (July 20); Luke Turri (July 20); Ross Saunders (July 21); Garet Tanner (July 22); Art Pedde (July 22); Jack Taylor (July 23); Curtis Krouzel (July 23); Cheryl Stone (July 23); Barb Boyd (July 23); Robert Letvinchuk (July 24).

