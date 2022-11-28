Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

The bus will be collecting donations from Dec. 4 to 10

The Santa Bus is returning to Kelowna for its 20th year from Dec. 4 to 10 (Alistair Waters/Capital News)

To help make the holiday season bright and merry once again, the Santa Bus is back for its 20th year.

Since 2002, the Santa Bus, which is put on by BC Transit, First Transit, and the City of Kelowna, has helped collect over $600,000 in donations to help support those in need around the city.

“BC Transit is grateful to all the volunteers at First Transit who have dedicated their time over the years to lifting holiday spirits with the Santa Bus,” said BC Transit Senior Government Relations Manager Chelsea Mossey. “This initiative has had a significant impact on the communities they serve, and 20 years is a tremendous accomplishment worthy of celebration.”

The Santa Bus will be driving around town from Dec. 4-10 collecting donations like non-perishable food items, toys, toiletries and more for the Salvation Army and Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“The smiles, laughter and anticipation of kids and enjoyment for myself, the Santa team and the visitors is heartwarming and magical and feels great to be able to help out,” said First Transit Operator Frank Teichmann. “Everyone wants to see Santa, and yes even adults love to see him and get a picture. It truly gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

The Santa Bus will also be visiting elementary schools, senior centres, daycares and grocery stores throughout the week.

The week-long event will come to an end with a wrap-up with Santa at Stuart Park on Saturday, Dec. 10.

