Weekend fun for the whole family

Need something to do this weekend with the family?

Check out what’s happening around Kelowna and Lake Country.

Saturday events:

Culture Days

Culture Days is taking place at various locations in the Central Okanagan this weekend.

For a full list of events, check out our schedule.

Push to End Homelessness

The seventh annual Push to End Homelessness is on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kerry Park Saturday.

Everyone in Kelowna is invited to attend this year’s Push To End Homelessness, a community spirit celebration presented by Inn from the Cold (IFTC) – Kelowna. Join residents and businesses from Kelowna in this fun-filled, shopping cart race and BBQ in Kerry Park.

Grape Stomping Party

House of Rose Winery is hosting a grape stomp from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a donation for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

RCMP Family Fun Day

Join officers for a free family fun day Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate and thank our RCMP officers, at the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street. Activities include crafts, food, prizes and more.

Sunday events:

Family Fun Day

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting the event as part of Culture Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

CIBC Run for the Cure

The annual event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1600 Abbott St.

To register or learn more about the CIBC Run for the Cure, visit www.cibcrunforthecure.com.

