Weekend fun for the whole family

Need something to do this weekend with the family?

Check out what’s happening around Kelowna and Lake Country.

Saturday events:

Culture Days

Culture Days is taking place at various locations in the Central Okanagan this weekend.

For a full list of events, check out our schedule.

Push to End Homelessness

The seventh annual Push to End Homelessness is on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kerry Park Saturday.

Everyone in Kelowna is invited to attend this year’s Push To End Homelessness, a community spirit celebration presented by Inn from the Cold (IFTC) – Kelowna. Join residents and businesses from Kelowna in this fun-filled, shopping cart race and BBQ in Kerry Park.

Grape Stomping Party

House of Rose Winery is hosting a grape stomp from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a donation for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

RCMP Family Fun Day

Join officers for a free family fun day Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate and thank our RCMP officers, at the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street. Activities include crafts, food, prizes and more.

Sunday events:

Family Fun Day

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting the event as part of Culture Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Kelowna Culture Days Ambassador, Elana Bizovie headed to @kelownaartgallery to find out what they are up to for Culture Days! Read on to find out more 😍 #Repost @ebizovie ・・・ I popped into the @kelownaartgallery this afternoon to talk to their incredible staff about what they've got planned for #CultureDays weekend in #Kelowna. . Here's the lowdown (but check out www.kelownaartgallery.com for more details about these activities as well as info about their year-round programming, which includes great deals on admission, art classes, and receptions OR do like I did and just pop by – they were super helpful and happy to answer all of my questions). . Sat, Sept 29 10am – 5pm Free Admission & Guided Tours The 'A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy' exhibition presents more than sixty paintings, drawings, and etchings that span over five centuries of visual art. Of note are works by well-known artists including Gustave Courbet, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Peter Paul Rubens, Vincent van Gogh, and more. You can also get hands-on with self-directed art activities in the 'Levy Learning Space' and the 'Art Lab', where you can create your own work or contribute to collective creations! . Sat, Sept 29 10:30am – 12pm Saturday Social Seniors of all ages and abilities are invited to get inspired with a guided exhibition tour followed by a group discussion and art activity. You will explore new ideas and meet new people in an inclusive and welcoming environment. Complimentary tea and treats will be served. . Sun, Sept 30 12pm – 4pm Paul Klee Collage Postcards For family day at the gallery, aspiring artists of all ages will take inspiration from Klee and cubism to create colourful collage postcards using an assortment of tissue papers and gloss medium. Gallery staff will be on hand to assist with the art activity and A Cultivating Journey will be free and open for visitors to explore. . See you there! . . . #kelownaartgallery #kelowna #kelownaart #Kelownaartist #kelownaevents #culturedays2018 #kelownaculturedays #bcculturedays #downtownkelowna #culture365

CIBC Run for the Cure

The annual event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1600 Abbott St.

To register or learn more about the CIBC Run for the Cure, visit www.cibcrunforthecure.com.

It's happening on Sunday!! #Repost @blenzcoffee (@get_repost) ・・・ We're ready to paint the whole town Pink! #CIBCRunForTheCure is happening this Sunday at different locations across Canada to support the fight against breast cancer! We have been proudly supporting @cancersociety for 6 years, and we're excited to take part and raise funds again this year! We're also revealing our 2018 pink cup design, so you definitely don't want to miss it! For more information on how to get involved, visit http://cibcrunforthecure.supportcbcf.com!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #BLENZCCS #BlenzCoffee #BlenzPinkLatte #BlenzPinktober #Pinktober #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerAwareness #SupportingAllCupSizes #BreastCancerResearch #BlenzPinkDrink

