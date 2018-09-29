Weekend fun for the whole family

Need something to do this weekend with the family?
Check out what’s happening around Kelowna and Lake Country.
Saturday events:
Culture Days
Culture Days is taking place at various locations in the Central Okanagan this weekend.
For a full list of events, check out our schedule.
Push to End Homelessness
The seventh annual Push to End Homelessness is on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kerry Park Saturday.
Everyone in Kelowna is invited to attend this year’s Push To End Homelessness, a community spirit celebration presented by Inn from the Cold (IFTC) – Kelowna. Join residents and businesses from Kelowna in this fun-filled, shopping cart race and BBQ in Kerry Park.
Grape Stomping Party
House of Rose Winery is hosting a grape stomp from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a donation for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.
RCMP Family Fun Day
Join officers for a free family fun day Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate and thank our RCMP officers, at the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street. Activities include crafts, food, prizes and more.
Sunday events:
Family Fun Day
The Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting the event as part of Culture Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
CIBC Run for the Cure
The annual event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1600 Abbott St.
To register or learn more about the CIBC Run for the Cure, visit www.cibcrunforthecure.com.
