What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

It may have been a day late, but it’s better than never opening at all.

Sunny’s Modern Diner downtown Kelowna on Bernard opened for breakfast Wednesday morning, just a day after the locally owned restaurant was suppose to.

Owned and operated by the team behind RauDZ, Sunny’s Modern Diner is named after a lovable labrador retriever that is considered the muse for the restaurant.

Chef Bernard Casavant will lead the new team inside the long and narrow space on Bernard Avenue.

Framed by a reclaimed brick wall, a soaring 20-foot ceiling topped with wooden timbers, Tim Bullinger of Arca 3 Design Studio will satisfy our craving for diner nostalgia but give the small space a decidedly modern twist.

RELATED: Kelowna chef heads up Okanagan restaurant group

With only 30 seats expanding to 44 when the patio weather arrives, breakfast and lunch will be exclusively on the menu until the long days of summer arrive and dinner service will be added.

Sunny’s isn’t the only change to Bernard Avenue, Salted Brick is also doing an overhaul of its restaurant.

Under new ownership in the last eight months, the team from Salted Brick is renovating its space as a way to grown its brand.

A farewell dinner was served last Saturday night for those who needed one last bite of the local ingredients served at the Salted Brick. Dates have yet to be annouced on reopening.

Further down Bernard, Molly’s Cafe has relocated from Towne Centre Mall. The popular cafe now has separate line for phone-in pick-up orders, pre-orders and grab-and-go. They serve Cherryhill coffee and all their favourite menu items, along with many new additions. Another new addition is The Vault, which is a private room at the back of the restaurant that seats eight. The vault was literally the former Royal Bank vault.

RELATED: Popular downtown Kelowna café relocates

On the other side of Bernard, the successful women behind Naked Cafe on Lawrence Avenue have opened up an express lunch stop on Enterprise Way.

Those working in the area can pop in for coffee and vegan lunches and take their sandwiches to go.

If you know of an exciting food endeavour opening up or expanding in Kelowna, be sure to message us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.