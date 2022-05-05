‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor to attend Kelowna open house

Ever dreamed of being a star of screen or stage? Now is the chance to learn just how to make that dream a reality from a seasoned professional.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Kim Coates will be in Kelowna at BNA Brewing on May 15 for Born to Act Studios’ open house, to talk all things television, film and Broadway.

Coates, who played Tig in ‘Sons’, has made a name for himself over five different decades in the industry. Some of his other more prominent roles include the lead role of Macbeth at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, a recurring role in Prison Break, and as a hockey coach in the Canadian comedy Goon, for which he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.

Born to Act Studios Director Carly Fawcett will be chatting with Coates about how to make a career out of your passion.

“We want to demystify the whole ‘industry’ stigma and let young and aspiring actors know that it is possible to have a career as an actor, whether that’s in theatre and/or film and television,” said Fawcett. “We have a film industry in Kelowna now, and it is only going to grow. Kim is very excited about talking to the community, as he loves this thing like any nerd of the craft does.”

A pair of scholarships to Born to Act Studios will be given out at the event; one for an actor just starting out, and one for a BIPOC actor.

Fawcett added that the event will also work as a great networking opportunity for attendees, whether they are filmmakers, actors, agents or producers.

Tickets to the event are now on sale and can be found here.

READ MORE: Get out and ride for GoByBike Week in Central Okanagan

READ MORE: ‘Wit’ is taking the stage at Theatre Kelowna Society

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentCity of Kelowna