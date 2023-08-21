Furnish your condo like a pro with design tips from these Kelowna experts

See the Michael Sectional and other great home furniture solutions in person at Scan Designs in Kelowna.

The design experts at Scan Design in Kelowna share insight on what to look for when furnishing a smaller home and their top suggestions on what furniture will make the most of your space.

“We carry a variety of seating solutions that have been designed specifically with smaller homes in mind,” says Kendall Sturrock, Manager at Scan Designs. “We also carry a wide selection of ottomans, coffee tables, TV consoles and other furniture items to complete your space, whether it’s big or small.”

Lounging

Look for sofas with a smaller footprint, or furniture that serves more than one function. Here are three seating solutions that Sturrock says will work very well in smaller living rooms:

The Barclay Sectional: A great higher-end sectional that is offered in two sizes, the smaller size still offers clean lines, a modern look and a unique motorized footrest that requires zero wall clearance to function. The Michael Sectional: Another strong contender for those working with less square footage, it has a double-wide chaise type look to it and is very comfortable to relax in. The Taylor Sofabed: With it’s sleek, stylish design and practical double function, this sofabed is perfect for urban life. Folding out with a full double mattress, it’s a great solution if you want a multi-use seating option that can double as sleeping accommodations.

Dining

It can be tempting to opt out of a dining area when working with a smaller space, but your home can feel incomplete without a dedicated area to sit down to enjoy a meal or entertain guests. Sturrock suggests the Margo Dining Table to fit a dining space into a smaller home.

“Our Margo table is designed for apartment living and can actually expand to comfortably fit up to eight people,” Sturrock says. “Its modern walnut or oak finish makes it easy to pair with any dining chair, allowing you to create a custom look for your dining area.”

Complete the space

Bring your home together by finding the perfect finishing touches. Sturrock suggests their Nova or Camosun coffee tables, and perusing their home decor section for a variety of cushions, rugs and lighting solutions.

“Our Nova coffee table has a geometric design with a round glass top. The Camosun is highly functional with a middle and top shelf that swivel, to allow it to fit comfortably in any space. Both of them make attractive statement pieces,” Sturrock says.

