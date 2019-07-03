40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

Taco Time, set to be replaced by a new Starbucks, won’t go down without a fight

The Dilworth Shopping Centre Taco Time said its resolve is harder than the soft shells of its Super Burritos.

Taco Time is supposed to close its doors to be reopened as a Starbucks in the coming months but Taco Time has started a petition—which already has over 100 signees—to persuade City of Kelowna councillors to change their minds.

The new Starbucks was approved by council on June 17, and when built, it will be the city’s 16th location of the chain.

“After 40 solid years, we will continue to operate this Taco Time and provide our customers with the best products and services we possibly can,” reads a letter posted on the door of the building from Taco Time owner Ray Heathcote.

“I’m sure we’ll weather whatever this is. We love this location and we’ll treat this blip of uncertainty as it is, a blip.”

@TacoTime at Dilworth Shopping Centre has posted this statement on the front door of their shop. #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/QLKAbDLO61 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 2, 2019

The closing date of the store has not yet been announced, but if all goes according to plan for Taco Time, it won’t be any time soon.

The store has also started a Facebook page on which they ask the question that’s on everybody’s minds: “Is a cup of coffee worth 40 years of tacos?”

The Peterson Group, the property management company for Dilworth Shopping Centre, has yet to comment on the issue.

