The Central Okanagan Sailing Association hosted the 2019 Sail West competition that saw sailors from across western and central Canada journey to the Okanagan Lake on July 4 to 7. (submitted)

B.C. sailors dominate the podium at Sail West 2019 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association is proud of their success

British Columbia sailors dominated the podium at the Sail West 2019 competition, hosted by the Central Okanagan Sailing Association (COSA) from July 4 to 7.

Sailing teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba congregated and competed in this year’s meet, enjoying the favourable sailing weather overtop Okanagan Lake.

COSA sailor, Claire Ramsey took gold in the optimist blue fleet for optimist sailors between the ages of 11 and 12. Other COSA optimist sailors finished well, with Kyle Wright earning a fourth-place finish in the optimist blue fleet and Tyler Rubadeau earning a 10th place finish in the optimist red fleet, for optimist sailors age 13 and up.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

READ MORE: Dozens remember life of slain teen at candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna

The White Optimist Fleet for sailors 10 and under was won by Wyatt Gitt from West Vancouver, followed closely by COSA sailor Kai Ramsey.

The laser 4.7 fleet included two COSA race team members, with Ryan Rubadeau earning second place, beating out teammates Gabriella Littleton in fifth and Ava Halpein in sixth.

In the laser full rig fleet, COSA sailor Zane Halperin finished in third place, after first and second place finishers Matthew Stranaghan from West Vancouver and Victoria’s Cole Ashley.

READ MORE: Top 6 stories from the week: art, tacos, mortgage and weed

Ian Wright was the top local finisher, earning a ninth place finish, in the laser radial fleet, which was the largest fleet in the regatta with 36 sailors competing for gold.

Kelley Poole from Victoria earned first place, Trevor Davis from Victoria earned second place and Fraser Buck from Vancouver earned third place.

READ MORE: Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

READ MORE: 595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

Previous story
Lake Country garden tour winner
Next story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Just Posted

Lake Country garden tour winner

The garden tour took place on Saturday, June 8

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Glasses raised to Big White Ski Resort’s Craft and Country festival

5th annual beer and country music fest a big success

One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

One Big Table may be forced to shut its doors after slow sales

West Kelowna fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

Fire chief said working smoke alarms could make the difference between life and death

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Fake gold jewellery scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Most Read