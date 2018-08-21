Simone Orlando, focal point of Okanagan premiere for documentary, ‘Raising the Barre’ Photo: Facebook

Ballet Kelowna kicks off season with documentary showing

The documentary ‘Broken’ tells the story of Kelowna Ballet’s artistic director and CEO

Ballet Kelowna kicks off the 2018/2019 season with Raising the Barre, a special first-time event on Aug. 24 at The Innovation Centre. The highlight of this inaugural event is the Okanagan premiere of the documentary film ‘Broken’ which tells the thought-provoking story of Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO.

The documentary ‘Broken’ by director and producer Lynne Spencer, is an intimate portrait of Simone Orlando, Ballet BC’s lead dancer for thirteen years. This documentary is a one-of-a-kind study of the devotion and dedication that artists and athletes bring to their life’s passion, and what happens when fate intervenes to threaten their life’s work – and their identity. A 68-minute documentary shows behind-the-scenes footage at Ballet BC and the heart wrenching but ultimately inspiring story that was career-changing. Following the screening there will be a Q&A with Simone Orlando, where audience members will be invited to engage in a discussion about the film.

Related: Ballet Kelowna announces new season

This exclusive event begins with canapés provided by Basil and Mint Restaurant and Bar with paired complimentary wines from Quails’ Gate Winery. Whilst mingling with Ballet Kelowna’s dancers in the gorgeous Atrium of The Innovation Centre, there will be a chance to bid on an extensive selection of silent auction items. The collection ranges from wine to jewelry to art pieces with an extra special live auction bundle.

Related: Ballet Kelowna to perform in China

Raising the Barre will help support new opportunities for Ballet Kelowna. This year is particularly exciting with an invitation to showcase excerpts from the mixed program Canadiana Suite at the 2018 China International Performing Arts Expo (CIPAE) held by China Association of Performing Arts in Beijing. Out of thirty applicants, Ballet Kelowna was one of two dance companies selected to represent Canada in the growing Chinese market for contemporary dance. Upon the Company’s return, Ballet Kelowna quickly departs for Toronto to Fall for Dance North, an international dance festival. Marking the Company’s Eastern Canada debut, Ballet Kelowna is delighted to be showcasing Alysa Pires’ crowd-pleaser, MAMBO.

For ticket information visit the Ballet Kelowna website.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Rutland house fire started by cooking onion rings
Next story
Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation unveils new Multi-Sport park

The family friendly outdoor park is now open

Ballet Kelowna kicks off season with documentary showing

The documentary ‘Broken’ tells the story of Kelowna Ballet’s artistic director and CEO

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

West Kelowna World Music Festival arrives Saturday

The family friendly event will be free

Rogers Hometown Hockey to make a stop in West Kelowna

West Kelowna to be one of 25 locations that featured during NHL broadcasts in the upcoming season

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Most Read