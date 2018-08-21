Ballet Kelowna kicks off season with documentary showing

Ballet Kelowna kicks off the 2018/2019 season with Raising the Barre, a special first-time event on Aug. 24 at The Innovation Centre. The highlight of this inaugural event is the Okanagan premiere of the documentary film ‘Broken’ which tells the thought-provoking story of Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO.

The documentary ‘Broken’ by director and producer Lynne Spencer, is an intimate portrait of Simone Orlando, Ballet BC’s lead dancer for thirteen years. This documentary is a one-of-a-kind study of the devotion and dedication that artists and athletes bring to their life’s passion, and what happens when fate intervenes to threaten their life’s work – and their identity. A 68-minute documentary shows behind-the-scenes footage at Ballet BC and the heart wrenching but ultimately inspiring story that was career-changing. Following the screening there will be a Q&A with Simone Orlando, where audience members will be invited to engage in a discussion about the film.

This exclusive event begins with canapés provided by Basil and Mint Restaurant and Bar with paired complimentary wines from Quails’ Gate Winery. Whilst mingling with Ballet Kelowna’s dancers in the gorgeous Atrium of The Innovation Centre, there will be a chance to bid on an extensive selection of silent auction items. The collection ranges from wine to jewelry to art pieces with an extra special live auction bundle.

Raising the Barre will help support new opportunities for Ballet Kelowna. This year is particularly exciting with an invitation to showcase excerpts from the mixed program Canadiana Suite at the 2018 China International Performing Arts Expo (CIPAE) held by China Association of Performing Arts in Beijing. Out of thirty applicants, Ballet Kelowna was one of two dance companies selected to represent Canada in the growing Chinese market for contemporary dance. Upon the Company’s return, Ballet Kelowna quickly departs for Toronto to Fall for Dance North, an international dance festival. Marking the Company’s Eastern Canada debut, Ballet Kelowna is delighted to be showcasing Alysa Pires’ crowd-pleaser, MAMBO.

