Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Season 7 of the Big Brother Canada series. Photo: Twitter

Big Brother Canada casting in Kelowna

Big Brother Canada is looking for new houseguests for its eighth season

Are you a big personality with strong opinions?

Then Big Brother Canada would like to hear from you.

The Canadian version of the international hit show is currently casting for its eighth season and they’re making a stop in Kelowna for an open casting call at Dakoda’s Sports Bar on Oct. 20 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Season 7’s winner was 28-year-old Dane Rupert of Kelowna.

Applicants must be 19 years of age or older and the deadline to apply is Nov. 15, 2019.

More details are available at bigbrothercanadacasting.ca.

